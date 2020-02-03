× Central Indiana will soon go from record highs to rain, freezing rain and snow

Indianapolis began the week with unseasonably warm weather with record highs in the 60s on Sunday and Monday. Now, our weather will take a more seasonal turn as a series of cold front move across the state. The first cold front will move across the state Tuesday. Rain will be likely and temperatures will fall into the by afternoon. As we continue to tumble into the 30s by evening, rain will change to a rain/snow mix.

Rain and snow showers will be likely on Wednesday as another cold front moves in and some minor snow accumulation is possible by Thursday morning. We’ll find it much colder by the end of the week with lows near freezing. A third weather system will bring the chance for more snow this weekend.

Indianapolis set record highs on Sunday and Monday.

Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday morning.

Rain is likely Tuesday morning.

Rain will continue through Tuesday afternoon.

Rain will change to a rain/mix Tuesday evening.

Expect a wintry Wednesday.

We’ll have icy roads Wednesday evening.

Our wintry mix will change to snow Wednesday night.

Snow may accumulate by Thursday morning.