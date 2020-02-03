Another record day with a high in the 60s; tracking rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hopefully you got to enjoy that great weather Sunday! We broke the daily high record as we hit 63°. Looks like we'll have another day where we can have the windows open all afternoon long. Our average high this time of the year is just 37°, so this is a treat! We've been above average most of the winter, but it's been a month since we hit the 60s and we haven't had two consecutive days in the 60s since Christmas.

Today we'll have more clouds than we had on Sunday but it'll still brighten up quite nicely. It also won't be as windy. Today's gusts will only be as high as 20 mph versus the nearly 40 mph on Sunday. Enjoy this gorgeous February Monday! It doesn't get much better than this.

We're keeping an eye on a boundary currently situated just to our north. It'll basically sit there until Tuesday afternoon. As it pushes through Tuesday afternoon, we'll see our temperatures plummet back into the 30s. You may skip the jacket Tuesday morning, but you'll definitely want it after lunch.

In addition to the temperature change, we will get rain on Tuesday. The heaviest rain will fall south of I-70 but scattered showers are expected for the rest of us. We'll see rain pushing in before the sun even rises Tuesday morning and continue, on and off, throughout the day. Wet roads will slow both commutes, but the icy concerns won't come until late at night and into Wednesday.

Rain totals on Tuesday will be highest in Indianapolis and south with lower numbers north of the city. We continue with above average precipitation but below average snowfall. We're more than six inches below what we should have at this point in February.

Wednesday will be the day to watch with snow chances. Additional winter weather possible on Thursday with temperatures staying in the 30s through at least the beginning of the weekend.