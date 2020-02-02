× Ram, Salisbury combine to win Australian Open doubles title

Rajeev Ram’s decision to focus on the men’s doubles paid off when he teamed with Joe Salisbury to win the Australian Open title.

The 11th-seeded pair was in control from early in the opening set to beat Australian wild-card entries Max Purcell and Luke Saville 6-4, 6-2 in 70 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

Ram, a Carmel native, is the first American man to win the Australian Open doubles title since the Bryan brothers in 2013.