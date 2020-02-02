Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV after fourth-quarter comeback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI, Fla. – The Kansas City Chiefs took a 10-3 lead in the Super Bowl, watched it turn into a 10-point deficit and then let their Pro Bowl quarterback work his magic.

Patrick Mahomes threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns to give KC a 24-20 lead with 2:44 left and KC’s defense held as the Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the second time in club history.

Things looked bleak in the fourth quarter, when the Chiefs trailed 20-10. Mahomes’ TD pass to Travis Kelce pulled KC within 20-17. The Chiefs then forced a punt and Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to Damien Williams.

Williams’ score was called a touchdown on the field and then reviewed. The officials upheld the original call, and KC took a 24-20 lead after the extra point.

The Chiefs’ defense stopped the 49ers on the next drive, forcing a turnover on downs by sacking Jimmy Garoppolo with 1:25 left in the game.

Damien Williams sealed the game with a 38-yard touchdown run, giving the Chiefs a 31-20 lead with 1:12 left.

Mahomes was named MVP, becoming the youngest player to earn the honor. He finished with 286 yards and 3 touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing). He also threw a pair of interceptions before the comeback.