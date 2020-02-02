IN Focus: Indiana lawmakers react to impeachment trial, vote against witnesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - The U.S. Senate voted against calling witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial Friday, as the proceedings move toward a likely acquittal of the President this coming week.

Both of Indiana's senators voted against the motion to call witnesses, with just two Republicans breaking ranks in the 51-49 vote.

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) issued the following statement after voting against the motion:

“It would establish a dangerous precedent if the Senate were to fix defective articles of impeachment. If the House felt that additional witnesses and evidence were necessary to prove their case, they should have pursued these legal disputes in the courts to protect the rights of the accused. This is exactly what our Founding Fathers’ carefully designed system of constitutional checks and balances calls for. In their rush to impeach this President, the House did not follow the appropriate process. It is for this reason, that I am duty bound to oppose the motion to call additional witnesses.”

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) also voted against the motion, speaking with reporters about his position earlier in the week.

"When it comes to (calling) John Bolton, I thought Alan Dershowitz had the most compelling presentation when he talked about the constitutional weakness of the case," said Braun. "That does not rise to being impeachable."

Dershowitz's presentation was widely panned by Democrats who claimed the President's lawyer went too far in arguing that a President was permitted to act in his own self interest, if it was 'also in the national interest' to do so.

In the video above, see what Braun is saying about the case, and see more of our interview with Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) from last week, in which Carson said Republicans were 'co-signing a dictatorship' by voting against hearing witnesses and moving to acquit the President.