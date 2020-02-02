IN Focus: Buttigieg, other candidates make last minute push in Iowa

DES MOINES - The first nominating contest of the 2020 election season is finally here, with tomorrow's Iowa caucuses setting the stage for this year's Presidential elections.

Among the top-tier candidates: former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg who remains among the leaders in the recent polls, though now trailing both Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

In the video above, Importantville's Adam Wren lays out the landscape in Iowa, covering the Buttigieg campaign as the former South Bend mayor hopes for a big finish in Iowa to deliver momentum ahead of next week's New Hampshire primary.

