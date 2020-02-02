× Father of slain Indianapolis woman: ‘It’s dangerous out here’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Madison Day was visiting a girlfriend in the 1900 block of North Audubon Road early Saturday evening, cooking meals to sell to the community when her family received a phone call.

“Right after she got shot, somebody called us and told us that ‘Your sister’s been shot,’ and that’s all they said and hung up the phone,” said Madison’s sister, Twanna Day.

Twanna, her three surviving sisters and their dad gathered in the front yard of the house where Madison lived and grieved for the slain 19-year-old.

“She told me she was going over there with the dinners and she be back home about three-thirty, four o’clock, but she never made it home,” said James Day. “I just tell ‘em all the time, ‘Just be careful every day,’ tell ‘em every day, and like I be saying, ‘Be safe out here. Its dangerous out here.’”

Day said his daughter had no role in the neighborhood dispute that broke out and led to the shooting that took Madison’s life and that of a man.

IMPD is hoping a neighbor’s surveillance camera may have captured video of the shooting, the same thread detectives are following in the 3700 block of Rockville Road, where a man was found shot to death in another killing early Sunday morning.

“Let us know if you have any video, let us know what you heard, if you saw a vehicle speeding away, if you saw individuals running away from the area, that would be very helpful to us,” said IMPD Major Harold Turner.

When 2019 ended with fewer homicides in Indianapolis than the year before, Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD’s top command said they were cautiously optimistic that perhaps the city was starting to see a downward trend in its murder totals.

But the month of January has reversed that decline as the number of homicides is up.

A year ago on this date, Indianapolis recorded its 13th homicide of 2019.

With three killings this weekend, the city’s 2020 homicide total stands at 18.

Betty Davison had a message for the family of her granddaughter’s killer.

“I tell the grandmother to them to turn themselves in, and it’s not gonna profit whoever it is because two people are dead because of stupid mistakes,” she said. “We have to tell our children when they do wrong. Turn them in. Let them know, ‘Turn yourself in.’ We got people grieving because of this.”