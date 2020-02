× WEB EXTRA: Chappell on James punching ticket to Canton

MIAMI, Fla. — In his sixth year of eligibility and fourth year as a finalist, Edgerrin James is finally headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

FOX59’s Mike Chappell is a Hall of Fame voter and presented James’ case for enshrinement before the 48-member panel.

Chris Hagan talked with Chappell at the NFL Honors show after the class of 2020 was formally introduced.