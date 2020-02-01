Silver Alert declared for missing Hillsboro man

Posted 1:16 am, February 1, 2020, by

32-year-old Travis R. Kochell is missing from Hillsboro which is about 63 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

HILLSBORO, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 32-year-old man from Hillsboro.

Travis R. Kochell is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kochell was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and black Adidas tennis shoes. He may possibly be driving a silver 2004 Acura MDX with Indiana license plate XWB390.

Kochell is missing from Hillsboro, Indiana which is about 63 miles northwest of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:45 a.m.

Police say Travis R. Kochell is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Kochell is asked to call 911 or contact the Fountain County Sheriff’s Department at 765-793-2449.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.