Police investigate deadly shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead on Indy’s east side Saturday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Audubon Road just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

We have a crew on the way and will provide additional details as they come in.