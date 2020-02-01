2 firefighters injured while fighting attic blaze in vacant home

Posted 10:16 pm, February 1, 2020, by , Updated at 10:18PM, February 1, 2020

Two firefighters were injured fighting a vacant home fire on Hendricks Place. (Photo courtesy of Kevin Powell, IndyFirstAlert)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Fire Department confirms two firefighters suffered injuries while fighting a vacant house fire on Indy’s near east side.

According to the fire department, the blaze began shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 200 block of Hendricks Place. When firefighters arrived on scene, they discovered a two-story vacant home under heavy flames from an attic fire.

Neighbors told fire department officials the home had been vacant for some time. Fire department officials say the home was in structurally poor condition with firefighters falling through the floor and through stairs while trying to access the home to fight the attic fire.

The two firefighters’ injuries are believed to be minor at this time, according to fire department officials.  Both firefighters were said to be alert and talking when they were transported to the hospital.

