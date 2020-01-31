LIVESTREAM: Trump impeachment trial

VIDEO: One on one with former Pacer Stephen Jackson

Posted 5:55 pm, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 06:17PM, January 31, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS - JANUARY 27: Stephen Jackson #1 of the Indiana Pacers moves the ball against Ronald Dupree #12 of the Detroit Pistons during the game on January 27, 2005 at the Conseco Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Pistons defeated the Pacers 88-76. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

MIAMI, Fla. — There’s plenty of “star power” on Super Bowl radio row in Miami, and it’s not just football stars.

Basketball stars are there too.

Former Pacers’ forward/guard Stephen Jackson was on radio row this week.  He’s entered the media world in his post-playing days, hosting a video podcast with Matt Barnes on Showtime.

Jackson played for two and a half seasons in Indiana and was part of the infamous brawl with the Pistons.

CBS4’s Chris Hagan talked with Jackson about his new role in media, the death of Kobe Bryant and what could have been for his Pacers’ teams.

Data pix.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.