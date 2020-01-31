× VIDEO: One on one with former Pacer Stephen Jackson

MIAMI, Fla. — There’s plenty of “star power” on Super Bowl radio row in Miami, and it’s not just football stars.

Basketball stars are there too.

Former Pacers’ forward/guard Stephen Jackson was on radio row this week. He’s entered the media world in his post-playing days, hosting a video podcast with Matt Barnes on Showtime.

Jackson played for two and a half seasons in Indiana and was part of the infamous brawl with the Pistons.

CBS4’s Chris Hagan talked with Jackson about his new role in media, the death of Kobe Bryant and what could have been for his Pacers’ teams.