Some IPS bus drivers will lose their jobs when district switches to new provider

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Some major changes are coming to Indianapolis Public Schools’ busing next year, but not everyone is on board.

This week, the IPS board voted to turn over its entire bus operation to "First Student" at the end of the school year.

IPS officials say the switch to First Student is expected to save the district $7 million each year, but about 135 transportation employees, including bus drivers, bus attendants and some operations staff, could lose their jobs. District officials say some of those employees will have a chance to be rehired to work for First Student.

“Making the transition to First Student will improve the quality and reliability of transportation for our students and provide increased peace of mind for families. We value our employees and their loyal service and will work cooperatively with First Student to help all successful teammates find a new job within the company,” district representatives say.

The company also plans to purchase a new fleet of buses and introduce an app for parents that allows them to track their child’s bus in real time.