Slick morning rush; second round of mix to come Saturday

Posted 6:13 am, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 06:22AM, January 31, 2020
Data pix.

Guardian Radar increasingly active this morning.  Snow started earliest in Bloomington and is now spreading closer to Indianapolis.  We aren't expecting much in the way of accumulations but since this will be falling right during the morning rush hour we are being loud about warning of slick conditions as the wintry mix falls.  Temperatures south of the city are just above freezing so much of the snow is melting as it nears the surface.  Deeper below freezing air in our northern counties will support snow to the surface but with so little expected, still not anticipating shoveling this morning although INDOT will have to stay on top of the roads. Between snow and rain this morning we're looking at areawide acculmulations staying below a half inch.  Only concerns will be wet roads and icy bridges. Another burst of a light wintry mix is expected Saturday.  Again the totals will be minimal so slick roads but no shoveling.   We'll be breezy on Saturday but highs will be in the 30s for the eight day in a row. With hardly any snow accumulations expected today or tomorrow, we continue to watch the snow deficit grow.  We're nearly six inches behind what would be considered normal by the end of January.  Sunday looks fantastic! Highs will be in the mid 50s for the first time in a couple of weeks and we'll see the sun for the first real time in over a week!  We're tracking more active weather for much of next week so enjoy Sunday as much as possible!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.