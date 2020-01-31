Slick morning rush; second round of mix to come Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Guardian Radar increasingly active this morning. Snow started earliest in Bloomington and is now spreading closer to Indianapolis. We aren't expecting much in the way of accumulations but since this will be falling right during the morning rush hour we are being loud about warning of slick conditions as the wintry mix falls. Temperatures south of the city are just above freezing so much of the snow is melting as it nears the surface. Deeper below freezing air in our northern counties will support snow to the surface but with so little expected, still not anticipating shoveling this morning although INDOT will have to stay on top of the roads. Between snow and rain this morning we're looking at areawide acculmulations staying below a half inch. Only concerns will be wet roads and icy bridges. Another burst of a light wintry mix is expected Saturday. Again the totals will be minimal so slick roads but no shoveling. We'll be breezy on Saturday but highs will be in the 30s for the eight day in a row. With hardly any snow accumulations expected today or tomorrow, we continue to watch the snow deficit grow. We're nearly six inches behind what would be considered normal by the end of January. Sunday looks fantastic! Highs will be in the mid 50s for the first time in a couple of weeks and we'll see the sun for the first real time in over a week! We're tracking more active weather for much of next week so enjoy Sunday as much as possible!