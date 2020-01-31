× Presenting the Hall of Fame case for Wayne and James

MIAMI, Fla — The formal introduction of the new Pro Football Hall of Fame class has become as much a tradition of Super Bowl week as the lavish parties and pregame flyover.

Two former Colts standouts, Edgerrin James and Reggie Wayne are among the 15 Modern-Era finalists up for election.

This year is the fourth year James has been a finalist. He played 11 seasons in the NFL (seven with the Colts), earning 1999 Rookie of the Year honors and winning the league rushing title his first two seasons.

Wayne is a first-time finalist. He played all 14 of his seasons in Indianapolis, catching 100 passes in a season four times and recording eight 1,000 receiving yards season.

FOX59’s Mike Chappell is on the Hall of Fame Selection Committee and will present James and Wayne’s case for enshrinement before the rest of the voters in a meeting Saturday. Chris Hagan talked with Chappell about the process.