LIVESTREAM: Trump impeachment trial enters ending stages

Presenting the Hall of Fame case for Wayne and James

Posted 3:51 pm, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 04:09PM, January 31, 2020

Edgerrin James (left) and Reggie Wayne (right)/Getty Images

MIAMI, Fla — The formal introduction of the new Pro Football Hall of Fame class has become as much a tradition of Super Bowl week as the lavish parties and pregame flyover.

Two former Colts standouts, Edgerrin James and Reggie Wayne are among the 15 Modern-Era finalists up for election.

This year is the fourth year James has been a finalist.  He played 11 seasons in the NFL (seven with the Colts), earning 1999 Rookie of the Year honors and winning the league rushing title his first two seasons.

Wayne is a first-time finalist.  He played all 14 of his seasons in Indianapolis, catching 100 passes in a season four times and recording eight 1,000 receiving yards season.

FOX59’s Mike Chappell is on the Hall of Fame Selection Committee and will present James and Wayne’s case for enshrinement before the rest of the voters in a meeting Saturday.  Chris Hagan talked with Chappell about the process.

Data pix.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.