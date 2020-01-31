LIVESTREAM: Trump impeachment trial

Indiana to collect on first Super Bowl for sports betting

Posted 5:43 pm, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 05:45PM, January 31, 2020
Football fans in Indiana will be able to bet on the Super Bowl legally for the first time. While this means potentially big wins for the fans, they won't be the only winners.

The Indiana Gaming Commission recently approved a list of prop bets for the Super Bowl that DiNitto says even Nevada sportsbooks can't offer. Some of those bets on the list include the outcome of the coin toss, and even the color of the Gatorade poured on the winning coach.

After the big game, winners will be able to collect. The state's general fund will also be collecting on the big game. The State collects a 9.5% tax on sports betting.

Right now Indiana is one of 13 states where sports gambling is up and running, but 6 other states including border states like Michigan and Illinois just made it legal. Kentucky and Ohio join more than a dozen other states that will take up the issue this year.

