Expect a warmer weekend for central Indiana with a little sunshine

Posted 3:51 pm, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 04:18PM, January 31, 2020

Warmer air from the south has settled on top of the cold air at the surface across the Ohio Valley and kept us cloudy and cool this week. Each day we’ve had a few sprinkles and flurries and we’ll start the weekend with on more cloudy day with a rain/snow mix in the morning and a few sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs will be slightly warmer on Saturday with highs in the 40s.

After a gray week, we’ll see more sunshine and a significant warm up for the second half of the weekend. Winds will gust up to 25 miles per hour. That breeze will create enough circulation to break up the clouds and give the temperatures a boost. Highs will be in the 50s Sunday and our taste of Spring will last into early next week. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s through next Tuesday. Before a stronger storm system, carrying more moisture, moves this way bringing the possibility of a widespread rainfall through mid-week.

This month will end as the 8th least snowiest January on record. But does that mean we’ll see a dry Winter? You’ll find more on that below.

January was a very mild month.

We saw near record heat in January.

We have either rain or snow on every weekend of the year so far.

We’ve had 12 wet days this month.

We  have not had much snow this month.

Our seasonal snowfall deficit is now right a six inches.

Less January snow does not necessarily translate to a dry Winter.

We’ll see a taste of Spring through early next week.

 

