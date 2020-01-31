LIVESTREAM: Trump impeachment trial

Candidates poised for Indiana primary

Posted 6:17 pm, January 31, 2020, by

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Republican challenger to President Donald Trump and at least eight Democratic presidential candidates are poised to appear on Indiana’s May primary ballot.

The campaigns for Trump and former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld have collected enough petition signatures to qualify for the Republican ballot, according to figures provided Friday by the Indiana secretary of state’s office.

Weld’s candidacy has gained little traction across the country and Trump will almost certainly have his renomination secured by the time of Indiana’s primary. Trump easily won the 2016 Indiana primary and later selected then-Gov. Mike Pence as his running mate on his way to handily carrying the state in the general election.

The Democratic primary ballot could be crowded as former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg leads those meeting Indiana’s requirement of 500 voter signatures in each of its nine congressional districts.

Others that have apparently qualified are former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and businessmen Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang. Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard could also qualify as she had enough signatures in eight of the nine districts.

The campaigns have until Feb. 7 to formally file with the secretary of state’s office, although some might not remain in the race following Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses on Monday.

