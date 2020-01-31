Butler begins new policy prohibiting sports betting on school events by students, faculty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Butler University has put a new policy in place to prohibit betting on school sports events by trustees, faculty, staff and students.

In the wake of legalized betting on National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I sports in Indiana, the university announced Friday that the new Sports Wagering Policy is effective immediately.

The school said the policy prohibits all Butler trustees, faculty, staff, students, and independent contractors from placing wagers on Butler sporting events.

“We pride ourselves on providing our student-athletes an exceptional educational and athletic experience,” says Butler President James Danko. “Our Sports Wagering Policy, which is supported by our Board of Trustees, is a proactive measure rooted in our commitment to and support of our student-athletes and our athletic programs.”

The policy was put in place because staff and students may have greater access to information that could impact the outcome of competitions, according to a Butler spokesperson.

More details from the press release:

The goal of the policy is to foster a culture of honesty, integrity, and fair play in keeping with The Butler Way and to help protect Butler teams, student-athletes, and coaches from undue influence and improper conduct. Butler’s student-athletes and those providing support to the athletic program are already prohibited from engaging in sports wagering by NCAA rules.

“I am pleased that our University’s leadership has taken this important step to live our shared values and protect the integrity of our campus community,” added Vice President and Director of Athletics Barry Collier.

For more information and complete details of the policy, visit Butler.edu/SportsWagering.