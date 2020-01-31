× 5 Seconds of Summer announce new tour, set White River Amphitheater show

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) have announced a new tour with a stop in Indianapolis this summer.

The high energy rock band has set dates for their No Shame 2020 Tour, including a show at The Amphitheater at White River State Park on Friday, August 21.

The tour comes on the heels of a successful outing with The Chainsmokers, and will be a can’t miss event for fans, according to promoter Live Nation.

Live Nation said the tour will land in 21 cities across North America, with concerts set for Denver, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, and more.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

Visit LiveNation.com for tickets and complete details.

Ticket purchases will include a physical copy of the forthcoming 5SOS album featuring the singles “Easier” and “Teeth.”

VIP packages are available that include premium tickets and access to a private soundcheck and Q&A.

5SOS fans can go to VIPNation.com for more information.

