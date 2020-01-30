× VIDEO: Oliver Luck on how Andrew’s enjoying retirement

MIAMI, Fla. — Some predicted during the offseason a Luck would make an appearance at the Super Bowl this year. And they were right.

XFL CEO and commissioner Oliver Luck made the rounds at radio row in Miami on Thursday as the new league prepares to launch February 8th.

Luck’s son, Andrew abruptly retired from the Colts two weeks before the regular season began because of lingering injuries.

CBS4 Sports’ Chris Hagan talked with Luck one on one and asked how his son is enjoying retirement: