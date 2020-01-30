LIVESTREAM: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

VIDEO: Oliver Luck on how Andrew’s enjoying retirement

Posted 9:58 pm, January 30, 2020, by

MIAMI, Fla. — Some predicted during the offseason a Luck would make an appearance at the Super Bowl this year.  And they were right.

XFL CEO and commissioner Oliver Luck made the rounds at radio row in Miami on Thursday as the new league prepares to launch February 8th.

Luck’s son, Andrew abruptly retired from the Colts two weeks before the regular season began because of lingering injuries.

CBS4 Sports’ Chris Hagan talked with Luck one on one and asked how his son is enjoying retirement:

Data pix.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.