Tracking wintry mix

Posted 5:59 am, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 06:32AM, January 30, 2020
Data pix.

Well I have run out of ways to creatively describe "cold and cloudy" so we'll just leave today's forecast at that... cold and cloudy.  Temperatures and cloud cover hasn't budged the last few days.  The good that comes out of that is that we have not been terribly cold and overnight lows have consistently been above average.  We still have 49 days until spring officially begins so don't count winter out yet. We could have a quick flurry on Thursday but mainly we're looking for active weather on Friday and Saturday.  Both of those days we'll get a quick burst of a wintery mix.  We could have a slight coating of snow from this but we're definitely talking less than an inch anywhere in Central Indiana.  So, not enough to shovel but enough to be cautious for driving.  Sunday looks GREAT!  52 and mostly sunny!  Enjoy it while you can because then we'll have more wet weather followed by temperatures dropping again.

