Report: Paul Reubens pitching new, dark ‘Pee-Wee’ film

January 30, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 25: Paul Reubens attends the AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" at AOL Studios In New York on March 25, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Pee-wee’s Big Adventure was thirty years ago, but actor Paul Reubens isn’t ready to put up the suit yet.

Reubens, 67, is the star of the cult-comedy TV and movie franchise, and recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he has a new Pee-Wee script that will shock people.

“It’s about fame,” Reubens told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve referred to it as the Valley of the Dolls Pee-wee movie.”

In the proposed film, Pee-wee becomes a yodeling star after being released from prison before moving to Hollywood and becomes an alcoholic and drug addict.

1985’s Pee-wee’s Big Adventure put Reubens and director Tim Burton on the map, grossing $41 million at the box office.

A children’s TV show, Pee-wee’s Playhouse, ran on CBS from 1986 to 1991 and was a massive hit with children and adults alike.

Reubens was arrested in 1991 for indecent exposure which ended his television career, a scandal he promises to speak about in his upcoming book.

2010 saw the premiere of The Pee-wee Herman Show on Broadway, which lead Judd Apatow to produce a third Pee-wee movie, Pee-wee’s Big Holiday (2016) for Netflix.

Since then, The Hollywood Reporter said, Reubens has been determined to make “the dark Pee-wee movie,” with a script he’s been working on since the 1990s.

The unmade story also reportedly has Pee-wee getting sent to a mental hospital for shock treatment for his alcoholism.

The Hollywood Reporter piece also claimed to have sources that said Reubens is aggressively shopping The Pee-wee Herman Story around Hollywood.

Reubens already has some potential funding from a U.K. super-fan, who offered $10 million of his own money for the film budget, according to a Hollywood Reporter source.

“I do feel like it’s going to probably happen,” he said. “I have a couple of people that are interested. But this is Hollywood.”

