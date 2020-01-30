× Police: Franklin killing was result of drug deal that turned violent

FRANKLIN, Ind. – The first homicide Franklin police have investigated in six years was a result of a drug deal that turned violent, according to the Franklin Police Department.

On the evening of January 25, 18-year-old Donovan Isaiah Burdine was shot and killed near the Boys and Girls Club of Johnson County in Franklin.

An investigation into the incident revealed that an altercation had broken out during the drug deal. Police say 20-year-old Emilio Luis Garcia shot Burdine during the altercation. After Burdine was incapacitated, Garcia then retrieved Burdine’s gun and shot him multiple times in the back of the head, according to FPD.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Garcia with murder, pointing a firearm and carrying a handgun without a license.

Authorities also arrested 21-year old Roger Miller, who has been charged with assisting a criminal. Police believe he was driving the getaway car.

“As often times is the case, the source of violent crime in Johnson County is drug dealing. That is why it is more important than ever to focus on taking drug dealers off the streets. Thankfully with the hard work of the Franklin Police Department and the help of the Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office we were able to quickly find the suspect and murder weapon,” said Prosecutor Joe Villanueva.

A murder has a sentencing range of 45 years to 65 years.