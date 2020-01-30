PHOTOS: The force is strong inside this Star Wars fan’s home listed at $26.5 million

HIDDEN HILLS, Calif. – If you’ve ever wondered where Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, and their cronies hang out between Star Wars films, look no further.

In the celebrity-studded gated community of Hidden Hills, a mansion listed at $26.5 million is decked with amenities inspired by galaxy far, far away. The house, which is 18,183-square-feet,  contains a massive Star Wars collection, including life-size replicas of characters, in its 5,000-square-foot basement, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Some features include a movie theater room, a professional recording studio, a six-car garage, a 750-gallon aquarium with tropical fish, a stargazing observatory, an indoor heated pool, a wine room, and a massage room.

The listing agents are Arvin Haddad, Emil Hartoonian and Mauricio Umansky of The Agency, Beverly Hills.

