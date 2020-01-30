LIVESTREAM: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Pacers’ Domantas Sabonis named NBA All-Star

Posted 7:09 pm, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 07:19PM, January 30, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 08: Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against the Miami Heat at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on January 08, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis has made the 2020 NBA All-Star team as a reserve.

It is Sabonis’ first NBA All-Star selection.

In the midst of his fourth NBA season and third season with the Pacers, Sabonis is averaging a career-high 18 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. His 37 double-doubles are the third most in the league.

The 23-year-old moved into a starting role this season after having primarily come off the bench for the Pacers in years past. He’s started 45 of a possible 48 games.

In October, the Pacers signed Sabonis to a four-year contract extension worth up to $85 million

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will be held on February 16 in Chicago.

