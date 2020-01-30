× New Indiana State Museum Exhibit Focuses on Addiction

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A new exhibit opening at the Indiana State Museum focuses on addiction. The exhibit goes beyond the numbers, also looking at the science of addiction and spotlighting Hoosier battles. From opioids to social media, this exhibit addresses all range of addictions.

Organizers call addiction a crisis, and they’re doing more than just talking about it.

The exhibit, which will be unveiled on February 1, is called FIX: Heartbreak and Hope Inside Our Opioid Crisis. It fills a 7,000 square foot space with interactives, art and hands-on installations. Visitors will also hear personal stories from Hoosiers.

Part of the exhibit is seeing addiction through the lens of a teenagers’ eyes.

Those who don’t suffer from addiction are given tools to build empathy for those who do.

Organizers say the goal is to remove the shame and isolation of addiction and show how everyone can help solve this crisis.

“We’re looking at changing the conversation, breaking the stigma for those that are around it,” said Brian Mancuso, Vice President of Experience at the Indiana State Museum. “There’s still so much shame and stigma around this topic that keep people from seeking help.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports overdose deaths from opioids increased almost six times since 1999.

In 2017, the most recent year data is available, the CDC shows that 69,927 people died of a drug overdose. Indiana ranks the 13 highest state with 1,852 deaths that year.

