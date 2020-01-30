LIVESTREAM: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Man sentenced to 46 years for role in Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett’s death

Posted 4:20 pm, January 30, 2020, by

John Ball

LEBANON, Ind. — A man that pleaded guilty to seven different charges in connection with Boon County Deputy Jacob Pickett’s death was sentenced Thursday.

John Ball was sentenced to 46 years imprisonment Thursday. This comes after Ball pleaded guilty to seven charges, including providing the gun used in Pickett’s shooting death.

Prosecutors argued that John Ball gave Anthony Baumgardt the weapon prior to the shooting with knowledge that Baumgardt was not eligible to buy one. Baumgardt pleaded guilty to shooting the deputy. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The other six charges in Ball’s plea agreement were related to drugs and drug paraphernalia. Prosecutors say Ball “fronted” more than 20 grams of methamphetamine to Anthony Baumgardt and John Baldwin Jr. prior to the shooting.

