Indianapolis youth employment program to highlight importance of small businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- We're not even halfway through winter, and young people are already looking for summer jobs.

Project Indy -- a program connecting young adults with summer jobs -- is kicking off its fifth year.

This year, the program wants to highlight the importance of small businesses.

"Through this program, we are connecting local employers of all sizes to eager young adults to provide meaningful opportunities for those with limited work experiences," said Angela Carr Klitzsch, CEO and president of EmployIndy.

Places like Tea's Me -- a tea bar and cafe owned by retired Indiana Fever player Tamika Catchings -- is one of those small businesses.

The program has expanded over the years and now has 175 employers who are looking to hire.

"In so many ways, [it] gives our young people a pathway of hope for a better future," said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. "It encourages greater educational opportunities."

Project Indy has connected 8,000 youths to jobs since it was launched by EmployIndy and Mayor Hogsett back in 2016.

Those looking for a job this summer should visit Project Indy's website.

The program serves ages 16 to 24.