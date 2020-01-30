Hospital prescribing tablets instead of opioids

In an effort to slow the opioid epidemic, doctors are turning to technology to help patients deal with pain. At a hospital in Utah, they provide patients with a tablet, instead of opioids. The "accendowave", is designed to distract the patients from the pain they're feeling. The hospital is planning a formal study to see how effective it is with their patients. They say it could be a game changer in pain management.

