Hospital prescribing tablets instead of opioids

In an effort to slow the opioid epidemic, doctors are turning to technology to help patients deal with pain. At a hospital in Utah, they provide patients with a tablet, instead of opioids. The "accendowave", is designed to distract the patients from the pain they're feeling. The hospital is planning a formal study to see how effective it is with their patients. They say it could be a game changer in pain management.