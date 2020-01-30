Hazmat crews work to contain fumes from chemical fire on Indy’s near northeast side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A barrel containing chemicals caught fire at a business on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Fire Department hazmat crews responded to a chemical fire at Major Tool and Machine on 19th Street near Sheldon Street around 8:20 a.m.

An officer at the scene tells us a drum with chemicals caught fire.

We're told the flames are under control, but crews are working to control the fumes and vapor.

Zion Church Preschool is nearby, and people there are sheltering in place.