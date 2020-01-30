× Expect a rain/snow mix across southern Indiana for the Friday morning rush hour

A stubborn area of low-pressure has been stationary across the Ohio Valley and kept us cloudy all week long. We’ll see a stronger flow of moisture from the south overnight and a light rain/snow mix will spread across southern Indiana and some minor accumulation is likely by Friday morning. Up to an inch of snow is likely along the Ohio River .

After a gray week, we’ll see more sunshine and a significant warm up for the final weekend of January and our taste of Spring will last into early next week. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s through next Tuesday. Before a stronger storm system, carrying more moisture, moves this way bringing the possibility of a widespread rainfall.

Lows will fall below freezing overnight.

A rain/snow mix is likely Friday morning.

A light rain/snow mix will continue through mid morning.

Minor accumulation will be possible south of I-70.

We’ll stay cloudy Friday afternoon.

Snow has been scarce across central Indiana this month.

Our seasonal snowfall deficit is now approaching 6 inches.

Snow have been below average across the region this Winter.

A warm up will come our way this weekend.