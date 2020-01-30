Darius Leonard visits Super Bowl radio row

Posted 10:48 pm, January 30, 2020, by

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: NFL linebacker Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts speaks onstage during day 2 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

MIAMI, Fla. — The Colts fell well short of their goal of making it to Super Bowl LIV, but they’ve still had a strong presence in Miami game week.

Linebacker Darius Leonard visited radio row less than a week after playing in his first Pro Bowl.  The second-year pro registered a tackle as the AFC beat the NFC 38-33 in Orlando on Sunday afternoon.

Leonard was named Associated Press Second Team All-Pro after recording 121 tackles, five sacks, five interceptions and two forced fumbles in 13 games this season.

FOX59’s Chris Hagan talked one on one with Leonard about year two in the NFL:

