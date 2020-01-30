LIVESTREAM: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Acclaimed NASCAR, CART driver John Andretti dies at 56

Posted 3:33 pm, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 03:56PM, January 30, 2020

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline

Famed race car driver John Andretti has lost his battle with cancer and passed away Thursday, Andretti Autosport confirmed on Twitter.

John had a huge career that included wins in CART, IMSA GTP, Rolex Sports Car Series, and NASCAR.

John Andretti was a member of one of the most famous families in racing.

He was the son of racer Aldo Andretti, twin brother of Indianapolis 500 winner Mario Andretti.

John Andretti was the older brother of Adam Andretti, and first cousin to Michael and Jeff Andretti.

Andretti was an active member of the community, being part of Race For Riley during the weeks of the Brickyard 400.

He disclosed in 2017 that he was battling stage four colon cancer, which was believed to be gone, but relapsed in 2018 and again in 2019 after another round of treatment.

His battle with cancer spared his awareness campaign, which started the hashtag #CheckItForAndretti.

Family and fans are sharing the hashtag on social media in his memory.

This story will be updated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.