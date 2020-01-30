Indy 500 fan favorite Tony Kanaan says 2020 will be his last IndyCar season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis 500 fan favorite and 2013 champion Tony Kanaan says the upcoming IndyCar season will be his final one as a primary driver.

Kanaan, 45, is preparing for his 23rd season of open-wheel racing.

Kanaan plans to drive the five oval races of the season, starting with the Indianapolis 500 in May. He said he's not retiring entirely from racing.

"This sport gave me everything I am," Kanaan said during a news conference Thursday.

Kanaan says he remains open to racing in the 500 in the years to come. He'll race this year for A.J. Foyt Racing.

In addition to the 500, Kanaan will compete at Texas Motor Speedway, Richmond Raceway, Iowa Speedway and Gateway.