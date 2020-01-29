LIVESTREAM: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Silver Alert issued for missing man out of southern Indiana

Posted 7:48 pm, January 29, 2020, by

Richard Lewis Howard (Photo//Indiana State Police)

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police are looking for help investigating the disappearance of a southern Indiana man.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Richard L. Howard. He has been missing since around 9:30 Wednesday morning. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Howard is described as an 85-year-old white man. He is 5’8″ tall, weighs approximately 210 pounds and has gray hair with brown eyes. He may be driving a green 2003 Dodge Caravan with Indiana license plate STM763.

Anyone with information on Howard’s whereabouts is asked to call the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department at 812-897-1200 or 911.

