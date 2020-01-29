× Sears, Whirlpool cleared from lawsuit filed on behalf of mother who lost 4 girls in Flora fire

FLORA, Ind. – Sears and Whirlpool have been cleared from a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of the mother of four girls killed in a Flora house fire in 2016.

The suit was going after Whirlpool and Sears over a range appliance in the home that was allegedly defective and created a dangerous situation.

Gaylin Rose’s lawsuit against her landlord, Josh Ayres, his business partner, Troy Helderman, and their company, Birch Tree Holdings, is still ongoing.

The wrongful death suit alleges Rose complained about a lack of working smoke detectors, non-functioning electrical outlets, and non-locking doors in the home before the fire that claimed the lives of the young girls, Keyana, Keyara, Kerrielle and Kionne.

A peer review conducted by the Indianapolis Fire Department confirmed the cause of the fire was intentionally set. The investigation has been plagued with setbacks.

If you know anything about the fire, you’re encouraged to call police at 1-800-382-4628. Callers may remain anonymous. There is a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.