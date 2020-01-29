Police investigate homicide in Greencastle after death of 44-year-old woman

GREENCASTLE, Ind. – Police are investigating the death of a 44-year-old woman in Greencastle. Police first told us it was a “suspicious death investigation,” but now it is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers with the Greencastle Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of East Berry Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a possible dead person.

Police found Melissa Attkisson, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Greencastle officers, along with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police, worked throughout the night securing the scene and applying for search warrants.

Berry Street between Locust and College will be closed for the next three to four hours while Indiana State Police Crime Technicians and Putnam County Coroner Dave Brown process the scene.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call police at 765-848-1644.

