Oladipo remains clutch as Pacers put Bulls away in overtime 115-106

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Victor Oladipo only made two field goals in his return to NBA action, but his second bucket make came when his team needed it the most.

Down by three with just seconds left in the fourth quarter, Oladipo received a pass, lined up with the basket and sent a 28-foot shot arching into the net to tie things up 100-100 with the Chicago Bulls.

Oladipo wasn’t done with his clutch play either, as his defensive effort following that shot forced Zach LaVine to lose control of the ball as the clock hit zero.

In overtime, with Oladipo on the bench, but Malcolm Brogdon took over, scoring 7 of the Pacers’ 15 points in the extra session, leading the Blue and Gold to a 115-106 win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

pure emotion from @VicOladipo after his first game back: "Tough times don't last, tough people do. I've worked so hard. Thankful for my friends, this state, these people, my family, my teammates." 🎥: @FSIndiana pic.twitter.com/TTXTn9P5y1 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 30, 2020

Indiana next hosts the New York Knicks Saturday at 7 p.m.