Northeast neighbors frustrated by crime, desperate for solutions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - People on the northeast side could not contain their frustration with the growing crime as they grieved the death of their neighbor, 35-year-old Ashok Kumar who was murdered Monday at the Subway restaurant where he worked for seven years. During a prayer vigil near the scene of the crime, they urged people to start working toward solutions.

"I honestly hope people get mad," Tandy Adams said. "And, they get mad enough to go do something! That's where we are. I'm a big believer and prayer and I love prayer, but we've got to do something! What that is, I don't know, I don't have an answer but I'm very happy to seek out the people who do."

Adams is Castleton United Methodist Church's Director of Family Ministries. She helped organize Wednesday's vigil for Kumar.

"I think there's a point where a community hits that it's just time to take some action," Adams said. "I hope that's what this is about."

Also at the vigil stood Kumar's bosses, Suresh and Raj Mangel, who have owned the Subway for 20 years. They said Kumar worked long hours to provide for his family.

"He was good guy," Mangel said. "Working every day for 70, 60-70 hours and he was working last seven years."

The Mangels said this crime has prevented customers from spending money there and makes their employees worried about work.

"Everybody should know that we have to care about the community, okay? We have to care about the center, Mangel said. "We have to have a better security system, we have to have a better lighting system."

While faith leaders prayed with the community for the safety of law enforcement and the wisdom for elected leaders to make decisions, IMPD continues searching for the three people they said robbed the Subway before shooting Kumar to death. The store is located at 7401 N. Shadeland Avenue.

The owner said he is personally offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

Mangel's funeral is set for this Friday at 2:30 p.m.