HI-FI looks to heat up Fountain Square, reflects on building’s past

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- If you’ve been to Fountain Square recently, you know it has a rhythm all its own … a vibe that’s grown as the neighborhood has been revitalized.

If Fountain Square has a sound track, it’s playing loudest in the HI-FI.

In fact, the HI-FI has quickly become one of the best places to see live music in Central Indiana. It only holds 400 people, but its stage attracts some of the hottest and most eclectic acts touring the country.

"It is very diverse, we'll have hip hop acts one night, an Americana act, we had our first Latin act, so there's a lot of diversity, there's something for everyone," said founder Josh Baker.

Josh Baker is the founder and president of the HI-FI. The long-time concert promoter and his partners opened the current room in 2017.

On the day CBS4 visited, the crew of the Grammy-nominated band “Black Pumas” prepared for their show that night. It sold out quickly. In fact, the HI-FI will host three Grammy-nominated acts in just three weeks.

"It's a good feeling to know you've got a place where an artist wants to come play that's at that level, you know and come to Indianapolis," said Baker.

The origins of the HI-FI are right upstairs on the second floor of the venue’s building. Before expanding, it actually started in a small room on a small stage now called the LO-FI Lounge.

Look up and you can see the decorative arch of the building’s original tenant, the old Granada Theatre. Entertainment has been steeped into the walls here since the 1900’s.

"Being a former theatre and now having music back in that space, there's a lot of history in the neighborhood going back 100 years. We just like being part of that," said Baker.

Live music plays in Fountain Square at the Hi-Fi virtually every night. Not all of it’s Grammy-nominated, but given the venue’s track record, you never know.

"The rewarding part is to see the fans walk in the door and say, I can't wait to see this band. I can't believe I'm in this small room." "I think we've just scratched the surface of what we can accomplish here," said Baker.