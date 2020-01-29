Gloomy weather continues; tracking warmup

Active start to our west. Parts of Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri waking up to snow. Arkansas starting the day with rain. We'll see this system head our way today and we'll have some misty spots this morning with flurries this afternoon. Nothing substantial but slick spots are possible so drive carefully. You'll still want your gloves and a hooded coats but not enough precipitation is expected to justify the umbrella today.Temperatures continue to hover around the average. We'll climb into the mid to upper 30s today which is where we've been. Still damp and gloomy with just a light breeze. Still cloudy and seasonably cool for Thursday...nothing new here. Repeat the forecast one more time for Friday and then we may get a little more active. This Saturday brings a chance for another light rain/snow mix so that'll be the part of the forecast to really monitor. The second half of the week looks good! The second day of February will be above average with a high of 50 degrees and SUNSHINE for at least part of the day. Monday and Tuesday will also feature above average temperatures but rain sneaks back in. Tuesday temps will fall as our next system moves through.
