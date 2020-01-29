LIVESTREAM: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Free program gives Hoosiers help with tax preparation

Posted 7:08 pm, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 07:17PM, January 29, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Hoosiers can get free help when preparing their taxes this year.

It's specifically for households making less than $66,000. Financial volunteers are stationed at libraries across several counties, including Boone, Hendricks, Morgan and Marion County.

The volunteers will make sure that you fill out your forms correctly, and that you're getting the maximum tax refund. One benefit people overlook is the earned income tax credit. Only one in five people eligible for the credit actually end up claiming it. Last year, the average refund for it was about $2,500.

"I don't know about you, but I know $2,500 can go a long way, and think about a working family. That's a huge impact," said Rebecca Johnson, a director of strategy and finance with the IRS.

You have to make an appointment if you want to work with one of the tax volunteers. To make an appointment, visit indyfreetaxprep.com. Volunteers will help you prepare your taxes now through Tax Day on April 15th.

