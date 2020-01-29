Former child star best known as Goldberg from ‘Mighty Ducks’ faces burglary, meth charges

Posted 9:37 am, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 10:45AM, January 29, 2020

Shaun Weiss from the Mighty Ducks (left) and after his recent arrest (right); booking photo courtesy of the Marysville Police Department

MARYSVILLE, Calif. – The actor best known for his role as goalie Greg Goldberg in the 1992 film “The Mighty Ducks” was arrested once again over the weekend.

The Marysville Police Department arrested 40-year-old Shaun Weiss on Sunday just before 7 a.m. He was charged with residential burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Police say Weiss broke into a woman’s garage and then broke into her car by shattering a window.

The homeowner called police during the break-in, and officers found Weiss in the car when they arrived.

They arrested him and took him to the Yuba County Jail. He was charged with being under the influence of methamphetamine and residential burglary. He is being held on a $52,500 bail.

This arrest is another chapter in Weiss’ downward spiral in recent years. He was arrested for public intoxication in August 2018 and for shoplifting in December 2018.

