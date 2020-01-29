× Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 59 ‘Edgerrin James & Reggie Wayne HOF Weekend’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Will Indianapolis greats Edgerrin James and Reggie Wayne be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend?

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins analyze the former Colts’ resumes and compare them against the other 13 players vying for five modern day spots.

Chappell himself is a member of the selection committee and provides excellent insight into the process.

We also hear from Wayne as our own Chris Hagan was able to get a quick word with him down in Miami.