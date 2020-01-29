BBB says investigation into Carmel clinic’s drug rehab treatment found lack of scientific evidence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. -- The Better Business Bureau says its investigation into a drug rehab treatment offered by a Carmel-based clinic found a lack of scientific evidence proving the therapy works.

The BBB sent a consumer warning about Emerald Neuro-Recover, which it says advertises an IV treatment called NAD+ Amino-Acid Therapy that purports to help people addicted to drugs and alcohol quit cold turkey.

"We just felt that this company was making some claims that weren't necessarily proven, and that the scientific information they had, didn't really meet some of the standards that we would typically have for treatments and drugs," BBB of Central Indiana CEO Tim Maniscalo said.

BBB investigators asked Emerald Neuro-Recover in 2018 and 2019 to provide proof substantiating its claims, but said the research the company provided "did not measure up: control groups were not used, no blinding, and almost all of the researchers had a financial interest in NAD+ therapy," the warning said.

The BBB also said that two doctors associated with the clinic had been reprimanded by officials in other states regarding other therapies.

Maniscalo told CBS4 Problem Solvers that consumers should be skeptical of trendy or "new" approaches, especially those that involve IV treatment.

"You want to make certain that whatever treatment or whatever drug you're taking, actually has been proven to take care of the problem or take care of the situation," Maniscalo said.

The BBB has assigned an "F" rating to Emerald Neuro-Recover due to its investigation. CBS4 Problem Solvers reached out to the company for comment but has not heard back.

If you think you have been convinced to buy a product or treatment due to deceptive advertising, you can file a complaint with the BBB and the Indiana Attorney General's Office. CBS4 Problem Solvers offers a step-by-step guide for how to file a complaint at the link here.

You can reach the CBS4 Problem Solvers team at 317-677-1544 or ProblemSolvers@cbs4indy.com.