× Tracking temperature changes and flurries

Another chilly start in Indiana but temperatures are not bad at all considering it’s one of the last days of January. Wind chills are in the 20s so coats are still needed. No dramatic temperatures swings are expected the next few days but we’ll notice big changes after the weekend. Temperatures have been under performing models for the last couple of days so I’ve dropped today’s high by a couple of degrees. Right now we’re forecasting an optimistic high of 37 for our Tuesday. Clouds won’t go anywhere so no sunglasses needed and you can actually leave those behind for a few days. There’s a wintry mix moving through the Plains this morning. Parts of Kansas & Oklahoma will have a tough morning commute with all that snow. This system won’t mean much for us but we will get some flurries Wednesday. No shoveling expected with that. Temperatures and clouds will stick for a few days with some flurries in there. Highs and lows will stay very consistent through the end of the week. We could have a wintry mix on Friday but we’re more confident in the wintry mix on Saturday which will be the fifth Saturday in a row with a wintry mix. Sunday we’ll notice the wind shift and temperatures will rise to the 40s. We should also get confirmation at that point that the sun is still up there. Monday will be even warmer but will likely come with rain. Don’t let that fool you, though. Looking more and more likely a strong cold front will slide through next Tuesday and then we’ll see our temperatures plummet.