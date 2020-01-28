× Suspect sought in east side convenience store robbery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery from earlier this month.

The crime occurred on Jan. 5 just after 11 p.m. at the One Stop Mini Mart located at 4622 East 10th Street on the city’s east side.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana says the suspect attacked an employee with a baseball bat. He attempted to steal the cash register, but failed. He then took some cash from the register and some cigarettes before leaving.

The suspect was described as about 5’10” tall and 180-200 pounds. He fled the business in a light blue or gray four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.