Several days of clouds for central Indiana this week

Posted 5:54 pm, January 28, 2020, by

A stubborn area of low-pressure will sit over us through most of the week. This weather system is pulling warmer air from the south up over the colder air at the surface over the Ohio Valley causing a temperature inversion. This weather pattern will keep us cloudy with light rain and flurries each day through Friday.

We’ll see more sunshine and a significant warm up this weekend and our taste of Spring will last into early next week. So far this has been a very wet month across the state and a stronger storm system, carrying more moisture, will move this way early next week and bring the possibility of a widespread rainfall.

Lows will fall below freezing overnight.

Expect a cloudy Wednesday.

Highs will be in the 30s Wednesday.

 

We have had twice the normal rainfall this month.

We have only had .3″ of snow this month.

Snowfall has been scarce all across the region this Winter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.