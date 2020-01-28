× Several days of clouds for central Indiana this week

A stubborn area of low-pressure will sit over us through most of the week. This weather system is pulling warmer air from the south up over the colder air at the surface over the Ohio Valley causing a temperature inversion. This weather pattern will keep us cloudy with light rain and flurries each day through Friday.

We’ll see more sunshine and a significant warm up this weekend and our taste of Spring will last into early next week. So far this has been a very wet month across the state and a stronger storm system, carrying more moisture, will move this way early next week and bring the possibility of a widespread rainfall.

Lows will fall below freezing overnight.

Expect a cloudy Wednesday.

Highs will be in the 30s Wednesday.

We have had twice the normal rainfall this month.

We have only had .3″ of snow this month.

Snowfall has been scarce all across the region this Winter.