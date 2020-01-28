Possible case of coronavirus identified in northern Indiana

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — State and federal health officials are investigating a possible case of coronavirus in Porter County.

The Porter County Health Department identified a patient traveling through Porter County as potentially infected with the coronavirus. The patient was isolated at a Porter County hospital out of an abundance of caution.

The patient is under active medical supervision pending results of laboratory tests by the CDC. The department said all applicable protocols have been implemented in the interim.

While the CDC reports the immediate health risk from the coronavirus to the general American public is low, they encourage people to take precautions. People can help prevent the spread of any respiratory infection, including coronavirus and flu, by following proper preventative measures.

The department says updated reports will be released as further information becomes available.